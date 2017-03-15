ST employees in Gujarat withdraw strike call

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat State Road Transport Service (GSRTC) Unions have withdrawn their strike call after a meeting with Transport Minister and authorities where they were given assurance for their demands. The ST employees had given a two day mass causal leave call from Thursday to press for their long pending demands.

State Transport Minister Vallabh Kathiria announced withdrawal of strike in the State Assembly today and said that the employees unions were satisfied with government’s approach.

The unions have given 51 demands, including to not develop bus terminuses on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP), release of sixth pay commission arrears, which has been pending since 2006, and implementation of the seventh pay commission, a union office-bearer said.

With the Class X and XII board exams which began on Wednesday, students from the rural areas who mainly depend on GSRTC services will face difficulties in commuting to their examination centres. Over 1.56 lakh students are appearing in the board exams this year.

All the 45,000 employees of GSRTC are members of three unions — Gujarat State Employees Union, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and ST Workers Federation. The GSRTC has the fleet strength of 8,000 buses.

Kaushal Desai, general secretary, GSRTC Gujarat State Employees Union, said, “We want our demands to be fulfilled immediately. Earlier also, we have put forth our demands, but the government handed out lollipops. We have, this time, decided to fight it out and settle only for a written commitment from the government. We don’t want to play with the future of the students, but our demand is also important. Our children will also appear in the board exams and we will also face difficulty.”

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle