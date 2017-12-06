ST incurs loss of Rs. 7,050 per minute

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Continuing its attack on BJP the Congress on Wednesday came out with statistics showing that Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation was in a bad state and it was incurring loss of Rs.1.11 crore daily which worked out to be Rs.7,050 per minute. Bus services have been cut down on one hand and on other crores of rupees were being given as subsidy.

In last 22 years GSRTC has incurred a total loss of Rs.2,971 crore. This figure from 1960 to 1994 of Congress rule was only Rs.389 crore, AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. Addressing mediapersons he said that this was the best example of BJP’s financial mismanagement. Number of buses, trips and even employees have decreased during last 22 years. In 1994-95 there were 55,000 employees now there are less than 40,000.

He said that costly commercial land of ST bus stations has been given to private companies for development. Five plots –two each in ahmedabad and Vadodara and one in Mehsana have been given to private parties. There are only two companies which have been given these plots, Surjewala said. CM Vijay Rupani and PM Narendra Modi should clarify on this issue, he said.

The government paid Rs.8,263 crore subsidy to GSRTC during last 22 years. The hard earned money of people of Gujarat has been given as subsidy while no efforts were made to improve the services.

