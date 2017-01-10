Steep rise in driving license fee

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Union government has announced steep hike in fee for driving license and other documents of RTO with immediate effect. Driving license fee has been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 150. Earlier there was no test fee. Now, one will have to pay test fee of Rs 50 for learning license.

The increase in various fee range from Rs 120 to Rs 950. These changes have been made first time after 1989. Driving test fee for all kind of vehicles has been raised from Rs 50 to Rs 300, an increase of Rs 250. However, fee for driving license (smart card) has been kept same.

There is an increase of Rs 500 in the fee of international driving license from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. You will have to pay Rs 250 more if you want to add four wheel vehicle in your two wheel driving license as the fee has been raised from Rs 250 to Rs 500.

Fee for renewal of driving license has been kept same (Rs200), but in the case of lapse in renewal you will have to pay Rs 1,000 per year instead of Rs 50, an increase of Rs 950.

