Stones pelted at Rahul Gandhi’s car in Gujarat

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s car was pelted with stones in Dhanera on Friday where he had come to visit the flood affected area. He was also shown black flags at a meeting to which he told the crowd that he was standing with people in times of distress and won’t back down due to few black flags.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Vijay Rupani condemned the attack on Gandhi’s car and directed police to take action against those responsible. Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Neeraj Badgujar said a man threw stones at Gandhi’s car, breaking its rear glass when he was on his way from Lal Chowk to the helipad in Dhanera.

“We have detained the person who threw stones on the vehicle of Rahul Gandhi,” Badgujar said. Gandhi had come to Gujarat to visit the flood affected Banaskantha district. he met people and addressed a gathering at the market yard.

The incident sparked off protests from Congress leaders. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi accused the BJP “goons” of carrying out the “dastardly” attack.

He said that several cars in the convoy were damaged, their window panes smashed and an SPG man suffered minor injury.

“All this because, the Congress Vice President went to a flood affected area,” he said.

“BJP goons attack Congress VP Rahulji’s car in Lal Chowk, Dhanera, Banaskanta, Gujarat. Disgusting and disgraceful,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewalasaid in a tweet on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that two bullet proof cars were provided to the Congress leader but he preferred traveling in an ordinary car.

