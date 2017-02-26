Suicide by lively journalist Kamal Thakar

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The news of suicide by veteran journalist Kamal Thakar has shocked media persons and people in his circle of professional relations. None believes that always smiling and well dressed Kamal can end his life by jumping into canal near Ahmedabad.

72-year old journalist Kamal Thakar, former Chief of Bureau of Janmbhoomi, had left his house on Thursday leaving a suicide note that he was ending his life. His body was found from the canal on Saturday.

Hardly anyone had any idea of this extreme step, though he casually mentioned about his problems- colon cancer, diabetes and blood pressure. His college day friend who later became his peer in media, Gunvant Trivedi, says he feared the worst of these diseases and this probably drove him to suicide.

Even after retirement, he kept himself busy professionally by contributing to Doordarshan and All India Radio. He had a regular column in Naubat, a noon paper from Jamnagar. A day before committing suicide he had a very engaging talk with AIR Assistant Director(News) Yogesh Pandya in the office of Doordarshan about falling standards in media.

After retirement, he developed his passion for singing into a full scale activity. He was part of a senior citizen group which held five to six stage shows of music where he used to sing mainly Mukesh’s songs. He was well known for conducting sangeet housie shows at social gatherings.

Soft spoken Kamal was very clear in his views in his life. After graduation, he studied journalism. It was a time when Ahmedabad had only one or two institutions offering journalism course.

He is survived by his wife Daksha whom he had married despite strong opposition from his conservative Brahmin family tells Gunvant Trivedi. His only child, Samir, has his own business.

(For News in Hindi read our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle)