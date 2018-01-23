Summer trains between Ahmedabad- Delhi and Mumbai-Delhi

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Western Railways will run two bi-weekly superfast special trains between Mumbai Central-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Delhi during summer vacation. The trains will have special fare. The trains will make 70 trips. The trains will run from 13 April to 1st July.

Train No. 09005 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Bi-Weekly ”Super Fast AC” Special train will depart from Mumbai Central at 16.00 hrs on every Friday & Sunday and will reach New Delhi at 07.55 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No. 09006 New Delhi – Mumbai Central Bi-Weekly ”Super Fast AC” Special train will depart from New Delhi at 14.50 hrs on Saturday & Monday and will arrive Mumbai Central at 06.55 hrs the next day.

The train has AC II Tier, AC III Tier & Pantry car. Enroute train halts only at Vadodara and Kota stations. Train No. 09413 Ahmedabad – Delhi Sarai Rohilla (Weekly) AC Superfast Special train will depart from Ahmedabad at 16.10 hrs on every Saturday and will reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 06.50 hrs. the next day.

Similarly, Train No. 09414 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Ahmedabad (Weekly) AC Superfast Special train will depart from Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 15.50 hrs on every Sunday and will train will run from 15th April to 1st July, 2018.

The train has AC II Tier, AC III Tier & Pantry car. The train will halt at Palanpur, Abu Road, Ajmer, Jaipur and Gurgaon stations in both directions.

Booking for both the trains will open from 24 January at all Passenger Reservation Centre and IRCTC website, a western railway release said.

