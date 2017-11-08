Surat can compete with China in textile, Rahul Gandhi

Gujarat Global News Network , Ahmedabad

Congress vice-President Rahul Gandhi who was in Surat today had a very candid interaction with traders and workers of the textile city in which he admitted that Congress led UPA had its own short comings. He said that the government did not focus properly on medium and small scale industry which has great potential of employment generation.

Giving personal touch to his interaction, he said that while meeting people he had realized that all needed development, not just poor. He said that he was not an orator like Narendra Modi and it would take years for him to learn the oratory skills of Modi.

When textile traders pointed out that while their business had come to a virtual halt, Chinese traders were minting money, he said that Surat textile traders had great potential and Surat textile industry could compete with China.

Referring to Modi’s remark that GST was supported by Congress also, he said that Modi was trying to shift blame of haphazard implementation of GST on Congress. He said that Congress had developed the idea of the GST but with a cap of 18 percent. He said that Congress would have implemented GST in a smooth manner.

People said that they made a mistake in bring BJP in power. Some were critical of the Congress and its organizational skills also. To them, Rahul Gandhi said that for the very purpose of streamlining the set up in Gujarat, he had brought Ashok Gehlot to sort out difference.

During the day long hectic programme, he met traders and textile workers with the ease of a proficient communicator. He had tea and fafda and Khaman at a small tea stall like an ordinary Surti.

He attended candle light walk in the chowk bazaar on the first anniversary of demonetization. He said that Modi should accept that demonetization was his mistake.

