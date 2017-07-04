Surat to get Metro

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Gujarat government has approved a Rs. 12,472 crore detailed project report (DPR) for metro rail project in Surat. The proposal will now be sent to centre for its approval.

Two routes totaling 40.35 kms have been proposed in the first phase. They are Sarthana to Dream city 21.61 km and Saroli- Bhesan 18.74 kms. The first corridor will have 20 stations while the second will have 18 stations ,6 of which will be underground.

It may be noted that Metro- Link Express for Gandhinagar – Ahmedabad (MEGA) has prepared the DPR for Surat.

