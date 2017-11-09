Surat traders are ready to be tax compliant “ Smriti

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Traders and businessmen in Surat are ready to accept GST, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani said. She alleged that Congress was trying to incite these traders against the government in election time.

Smriti who was here on a day visit termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Surat as “fun trip” and said that a delegation of traders had met her on Wednesday and said that they said that they wanted to be tax complaint. “There are some systemic issues which will be resolved soon”, she added.

The process, she said, was going on for the last 2-3 months and several issues have already been resolved.

She said that during UPA tenure textile sector was hard hit and there was “black out” in Surat. Rahul should first see performance of his government before trying to blame Modi government.

