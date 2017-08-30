SUVs, luxury cars to cost more

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prices of SUVs, mid-sized, large and luxury cars which were cut after the implementation of the GST will now touch pre GST price as the Cabinet has approved increasing the cess on mid-size, large cars and SUVs to 25 per cent from the current 15 per cent. The GST Council the apex tax rate setting body under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, had on August 5 approved raising cess on SUVs, mid-sized, large and luxury cars.

Prices of most SUVs were cut between Rs 1.1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh following the implementation of GST, which subsumed over a dozen central and state levies like excise duty, service tax, and VAT from July 1.

Post GST rollout, most vehicle manufacturers had offered hefty discounts on mid-size cars, luxury cars and SUVS but the implementation of the new cess will see prices of these cars increase again.

Prices of most SUVs were cut between Rs 1.1 -3 lakh following the implementation of GST, which subsumed over a dozen central and state levies like excise duty, service tax, and VAT from July 1. With the increase in cess, the cuts will be reversed.

The move adversely impacts Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota, and luxury carmakers such as Mercedes, BMW, Audi and JLR. The decision has upset the growth plans of the luxury car industry, which had seen a flat performance in 2016, owing to demonetisation and the ban on 2,000cc diesel cars in the National Capital Region for the first eight months of the year.

(For News in Hindi read our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle)