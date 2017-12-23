Swearing-in of new government in Gujarat on Tuesday

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The swearing in ceremony of the new Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his team will be held on 26th Dec. here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the function.

State BJP president Jitu Vaghani along with Nitin Patel and other senior leaders met Governor today and presented their claim to form the new government. In a meeting of the BJP MLAs on Friday Vijay Rupani was elected Chief Minister and Nitin Patel his deputy.

Rupani will declare his new team on Tuesday. Many new faces are likely to be inducted in the cabinet. More than six ministers of the previous government have been defeated. According to party sources more than 25 MLAs will be sworn in as ministers.

The selection of ministers will be based on various criteria like caste, region and poll performance.

In a closely fought elections BJP won 99 seats and Congress 80.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle