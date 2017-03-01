Tarak Mehta of Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma no more

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Tarak Mehta of Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma fame died today. The 88 year old writer died of prolonged sickness in Ahmedabad. His family has decided to donate his body.

Tarak Mehta has expressed his literary skills in the vast range of literature right from plays to travelogues. But he became house hold name with his tele serial Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma. The serial gave this Gujarati writer pan India recognition.

It all began with a regular column in Gujarati periodical Chitralekha in 1971 which was adapted as a serial by Sab TV in 2008. The serial which gave Tarak Mehta national recognition brought maximum TRP to Sab TV.

His autobiography Action Replay received wide acclaim from people for its candid and bold admissions. He has written regular columns for most of leading Gujarati newspapers.

His association with multimedia began much before his serial on Sab Tv. For 26 years he was associated with Films Division of Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

He was awarded Padmshri in 2015 for his contribution to literature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and number of prominent people have expressed shock and grief over the death of Tarak Mehta.

