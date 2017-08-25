28 killed in violence over conviction of Dera Sacha chief

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

28 persons were killed and scores injured in the violence that followed conviction of Dera Sacha chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case of 2002. Quantum of sentence will be announced by the CBI court on August 28.

CBI judge Jagdeep Singh held Ram Rahim, the 50-year-old Dera Sacha Sauda chief, guilty of rape in a case that was registered on the basis of an anonymous written complaint in 2002 that he had sexually exploited two female followers.

On the basis of the report, a case was registered against him in December 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The punishment can be a jail term not less than seven years but may even extend to life imprisonment. Ram Rahim reached the court in Panchkula, a satellite town of Chandigarh, more than five hours after he left the sect headquarters in Sirsa by road at about 9 am. Sirsa is about 260 kms from Chandigarh.

As the Dera head left the sect headquarters at Sirsa, some of the followers standing on the roadside turned hysterical and held up the cavalcade for a few minutes.

The followers squatted on the road just in front of the cavalcade. However, the police immediately evicted them following which the Dera chief continued his onward journey to Panchkula.

The unrest which began in Panchkula where the verdict was handed down, spread to other parts of Haryana and Punjab and even New Delhi where a bus and train were set on fire.

“Seventeen people are dead and at least 200 are injured,” said Vivek Bhadu, Chief Medical Officer at the civil hospital in Panchkula. Another seven deaths were recorded at PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh and four at Government Medical College in Chandigarh, officials said.

Bhadu said that most of the deaths were due to bullet injuries.

Haryana DGP B S Sandhu, who visited the civil hospital at Sector 6 here, said that over a thousand Dera followers have been taken into custody.”Dera followers have been flushed out of Panchkula while over a thousand have been taken into preventive custody,” Sandhu said, adding the situation here is under control. Police fired in the air, lobbed tear gas and let loose water cannons on the protesters who included a large number of women.Curfew was also clamped in Panchkula. Curfew is also in place in Sirsa while Kaithal town was also brought under curfew this evening.

At least 32 incidents of violence and arson were reported from Malwa region of Punjab, police said. However, no casualty was reported.Curfew was clamped in Mansa, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Patiala, Sangrur and Barnala and Faridkot, the areas considered as stronghold of the Dera followers.

But the curfew had little effect on the protesters, who also set fire to Malout and Balluanna railway stations in Punjab, according to the Northern Railways. Many motorcycles, cars and buildings, including an Income Tax building in Mansa in Punjab, were also set on fire.

Arsonists attempted to set fire to Dagru railway station which falls between Moga and Ferozepur, police said.

In 2002, an anonymous letter took on Gurmeet Ram Rahim and Dera Sacha Sauda with allegations of rape against the “messenger of God”. The letter, purportedly written by a sadhvi of the Dera Sachcha Sauda, claimed that Gurmeet Ram Rahim raped her repeatedly.

The Dera people blamed one Ranjeet Singh of Kurukshetra for the letter. Ranjeet Singh had been a member of the Dera Sacha management committee. Dera managers suspected that he got his sister, who was a sadhvi at the Dera, to write the anonymous letter. Ranjeet Singh was killed in July 2002, two months after the letter was written.

In September, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered the CBI probe against Ram Rahim in the rape case. The Panchkula court today delivered verdict in the matter after 15 years.

