Theft in BJP leaders petrol pump, employees made to dip hands in hot oil

Gujarat Global News Network , Ahmedabad

In a gruesome incident six employees of a petrol pump owned by a BJP leader were made to dip their hands in boiling oil to prove that they were not thief. The pump is owned by former MLA Karamshi Patel who recently joined BJP when 12 Congress MLAs resigned from the party in a rebellion engineered by Shankarsinh Vaghela.

In this case there was a theft of Rs. Six lakhs from the petrol pump owned by Karamshi Patel near Sanand.

On Tuesday a video showing employees dipping their hands in hot oil went viral. Though later the employees claimed that they did so on their own to prove their innocence. And no one was burnt in the incident, they claimed.

Meanwhile, Karmashi refuted allegations and said that it was a ploy by his opponents to defame him. He claimed that he had filed a police complaint for the theft and the employees dipped their hands in hot oil on their own as per superstition.

Police maintains silence over the incident.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle