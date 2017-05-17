Three books, three faces of Masung Chaudhary

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Dr. Masung Chaudhary, 36 year young lively author has come out with a set of three books. The books represent three nuances of writing and show the hold Masung has over art of writing right from heart inspired poetry to intellectual faculty driven analysis of writings of a celebrity Gujarati author Chandrakant Bakshi.

Masung has almost a decade old association with media and has worked with all leading Gujarati newspapers of Ahmedabad. A journalist in him is reflected in these three books. Earlier he had published three books. Six books with clarity of thoughts, effective expressions and focused narration is the literary asset of Masung any writer would like to be acclaimed for.

Rakt Mizaz a book on the writings of the controversial high profile Gujarati writer Chandrakant Bakshi represents the author in Masung the best. To sum up diverse writing of Bakshi in a 150 page book tells a lot about Masung as Bakshi had published over 150 books right from compilation of topical articles published in newspapers to novels.

Though this book is result of a project with the aid of central government project, it reflects qualities of author that Masung is. Limiting the book size under 150 pages can be done by only one who has his communication skills deeply rooted in media wherever every written piece competes with others for mind space and attention of the reader.

His two other books, a collection of poems and another a compilation of his expressions of romanticism are also short books. Each book is of 50 pages. In today’s life of busy schedules small books attract readers and powerful communicating skill make them engross them.

Kori Chitthi has 21 essays reflecting the mind of author Masung soaked in romanticism while Sun Mun is a collection of poetries written in non-poetry pattern. The Sun Mun presents author Masung trying with different shades of expressions. He says that he was very much impressed by the book, Give Happiness a chance, written by Belgium author Phil Bosmans. He had read its Gujarati translation, he tells candidly. And he is always happy.

All these books are in Gujarati.

