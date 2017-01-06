Three from Gujarat in ODI cricket team

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

Three players from Gujarat have made it in the one day international cricket team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the new team which will be headed by Virat Kohli. With Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepping down as Captain Kohli was made the Captain.

The new team has Ravindra Jadeja, Jaspreet Bumrah and Hardik Pandya from Gujarat. the trio has also made it to T20 squad. The teams are India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

India Twenty20 squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Mandeep Singh, Lokesh Rahul, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra.

India will face England in first ODI on Jan.15 in Pune.

