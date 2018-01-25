Three from Gujarat receive Padmashri

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Eminent oncologist Dr. Pankaj Shah, renowned photo journalist Jhaverilal Mehta and retired IAS officer S S Rathore from the state have received PAdmashri award for their contribution in their respective fields.

Dr Shah, who retired as director of Gujarat Cancer Research Institute (GCRI), has been working for cancer treatment and de-addiction awareness for the prevention of cancer for 43 years. He is credited with establishing permanent a exhibition on cancer and tobacco de-addiction at the Community Oncology Centre in Ahmedabad.

Rathore an engineer working with the state administration has been given the award in the field of civil service. He is credited with development of the road network of Gujarat including major national and state highways. Rathore was appointed CMD of SSNNL, to complete the challenging task of completing the Sardar Sarovar dam, its canal network and PM Narendra Modi’s pet project, the Statue of Unity.

Mehta is working as a photo journalist with a vernacular daily for last many years. He is the senior most photo journalist of Gujarat.

