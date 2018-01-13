Three girls killed in a fire at a religious event in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Three girls were killed and 15 others injured after a massive fire broke out during a religious event near Rajkot on Friday midnight. More than 300 children were rescued. The incident took place at “Rasthra Katha Shibir’ in Pransla near Upleta.

The children had gathered at the event organized every year by spiritual leader Swami Dharambandhu. According to eye witnesses fire erupted in women’s tents and then spread quickly. Seeing the fire children rushed out and a stampede occurred in which children were killed.

According to officials fire was caused by short circuit. The fire erupted when someone removed a bulb from its holder and kept a mobile for charging. This led to sparks and fire.

Rajkot collector Vikrant Pandey and SP Antrip Sood rushed to the spot and made arrangements to shift the injured to hospitals. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed shock and grief over the incident. He announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 4 lakh to the families of the deceased girls.

Swami Dharmabandhu organizes this Rashtrakatha every year in which army officials and students from different school take part in this event. This year nearly 10,000 participants came from all over Gujarat and other states.

