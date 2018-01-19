Three layered flyover bridge at Nehrunagar and Paldi cross roads



Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

After frequent rebuke by Gujarat High Court the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has now decided to focus on improving roads and traffic in the city. New bridges, parking spaces and strengthening of roads are the main projects in the budget estimates of AMC for year 2017-18.

28 new bridges and two three layered flyover bridges one at Nehrunagar and another at Paldi cross roads have been proposed in the budget which was presented today by Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar. He presented Rs.6500 crore budget before the standing committee.

Giving details of the budget commissioner said that with 28 new bridges the city will have total of 86 bridges. The aim is to make city congestion free and easy movement of traffic. The AMC plans to built an elevated express corridor from Ashram road to Kalupur Railway station.

In addition to this flyover bridges at Sattadhar cross roads, Pallav cross roads and Omnagar railway. A new wing would be added to Chimanbhai bridge and bridge at Khoraj railway line would be developed on PPP model. Work on eight flyovers is in progress which is expected to be completed by year end, he said. They include flyovers at Ranip, anjali, Income tax, Viratnagar split, Ajit Mill, Naroda railway overbridge, CIMMS hospital, and Rajendra Park.

Railway crossings pose a serious traffic problem in the city and AMC plans a railway crossing free city. Five railway crossings would be closed down this year while few others would be widened.

Talking about three layered bridges Commissioner said that it would be state of art and AMC has allocated Rs. 10 crore for doing survey and feasibility project for it. They are proposed to be built at busy Nehrunagar cross roads and Paldi cross roads. The first layer( under pass) would be for straight traffic, second layer would be four arm round development and third layer( flyover) would be for straight traffic of another side.

Parking is another major problem of the city which has got the smart city tag. Though there are no takers for AMC multi level parking at Kankaria and Navrangpura the budget has a proposal for yet another multi level parking on congested S G highway. Commissioner feels that it would ease parking problems on road from Vaishnodevi circle to Ujala circle.

A huge pay and park on 30,000 sq.m. plot would be developed on S G highway. It will capacity to park 1600 two wheelers and 920 four wheelers. He said that AMC would formulate a new policy for parking and would also give discounts for monthly, bi- monthly and other parking.

The AMC will take up S G Highway service road area development in which service roads on both the sides of highway would be developed. Similarly the road on both the sides of Gota- Godhavi canal would be developed for traffic.

The AMC will have a special road design cell where national and international experts would guide about quality and development of roads. The AMC has allocated more than Rs.650 crore for road and traffic in the budget.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle