Three more cities from Gujarat to be smart cities

Gandhinagar- capital of the state along with Rajkot and Dahod will be developed as smart cities by the government.

The government today announced another list of 30 cities for development as smart cities taking the total cities picked up so far to 90 under Smart City. Announcing the new batch of smart cities at a National Workshop on Urban Transformation here today, Minister of Urban Development and Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation M.Venkaiah Naidu said that 45 cities contested for 40 available smart city slots but only 30 were selected to ensure feasible and workable plans.

He said that the 30 cities announced today proposed a total investment of Rs.57,393 cr under respective smart city plans. This includes Rs.46,879 cr for ensuring core infrastructure in the areas identified by citizens for area based development and Rs.10,514 cr for technology based solutions for improving governance , service delivery and utilization of infrastructure. With this the total investment approved under the smart city plans of 90 cities has gone up to Rs.1,91,155 cr.

The Minister said that 20 cities will be contesting for the remaining 10 slots under smart city mission. These are; Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Biharsharif (Bihar), Diu (Daman & Diu), Silvassa (Dadra and Nager Haveli), Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Navimumbai, Greater Mumbai and Amaravati (Maharashtra), Imphal (Manipur), Shillong (Meghalaya), Dindigul and Erode(Tamil Nadu), Bidhannagar, Durgapur and Haldia (West Bengal), Meerut,Rai Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Sharanpur and Rampur (UP).

He said selection of cities for smart city development is running ahead of schedule and the remaining cities would submit revised smart city plans for filling up the vacant slots.

The 30 cities announced today in the order of marks scored are:

S.No City State/UT 1 Trivendrum Kerala 2 Naya Raipur Chattisgarh 3 Rajkot Gujarat 4 Amaravati Andhra Pradesh 5 Patna Bihar 6 Karimnagar Telangana 7 Muzaffarpur Bihar 8 Puducherry Puducherry 9 Gandhinagar Gujarat 10 Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir 11 Sagar Madhya Pradesh 12 Karnal Haryana 13 Satna MP 14 Bengaluru Karnataka 15 Shimla Himachal Pradesh 16 Dehradun Uttarakhand 17 Tiruppur Tamil Nadu 18 Pimpri chinchwad Maharashtra 19 Bilaspur Chattisgah 20 Pasighat Arunachal Pradesh 21 Jammu Jammu & Kashmir 22 Dahod Gujarat 23 Tirunelveli Tamil Nadu 24 Thootukkudi Tamil Nadu 25 Tiruchirapalli Tamil Nadu 26 Jhansi UP 27 Aizawl Mizoram 28 Allahabad UP 29 Aligarh UP 30 Gangtok Sikkim

