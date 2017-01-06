Tigers spotted in Dang forest in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

A great news for wild life enthusiasts in the state. Evidence of royal animal Tiger roaring in the dense forests of Dang has been found. It is estimated that there are around 7-8 tigers present in the area. The scats show that at least a family of five tigers – one male, one female and three cubs – is present in the area.

According to information cross entry of tigers from Maharasthra and Gujarat has been spotted in Zakrai Bari area of the district. Two constables of Maharashtra Police, who have been posted on Check post of Gujarat-Maharashtra border, spotted tiger entering into Maharashtra Forest area from Gujarat’s Ahwa Forest in Dang district and going back to Gujarat Forest. The location is in vicinity of Shabri Dham Forest in Dang, falls under Range Subhir.

The wildlife experts have collected evidences to prove that the National Animal might still be lurking in Dang forest area of Gujarat. Though, in census of 2001 the Government of Gujarat officially declared that tigers are extinct from the State, the policemen and locals on Maharashtra-Gujarat border have witnessed presence of Tigers in the State.

The wildlife enthusiasts have collected GPS locations that include Chinchli Bari, Kapshi Bari and Borgadh area Forest on Maharashtra-Gujarat Border and Shabridham in Ahwa to name only a few, where the tiger movement between Gujarat and Maharashtra has been witnessed.

This information was given by Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani who has requested the state government to conduct a scientific study or allow the Central Government’s investigation team/NTCA/W.I.I. to conduct study to find out presence of tigers in Ahwa area of Dang District. “It is matter of great pride that Gujarat is home of Asiatic Lions. If the evidences are to believe, we have Royal Bengal Tigers too. With presence of both – Lions and Tigers – Gujarat will become a rare destination in the world where both species of big cats are present,” said Nathwani.

He also said that both the Central Government and State should take steps for protection of the National Animal on immediate basis. Ahwa forest area used to be the home of Royal Bengal Tigers until 3-4 decades ago. That means the biodiversity and environment of Ahwa-Dang forest, which is also supposed to be ‘Dandakaranya’ of mythological era, suits the big cat, he said.

