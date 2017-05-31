Time limit for filing STF extended till June 30

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The Income Tax department has extended the last date for filing statement of financial transaction (SFT) to June 30.

The last date for filing STF was May 31 but several representations were made for extending the limit on account of the teething problems and the volume of data to be compiled.

Section 285BA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 requires furnishing of a statement of financial transaction (SFT) for transactions prescribed under Rule 114E of the Income-tax Rules, 1962. The due date for filing such SFT in Form 61A in respect of specified financial transactions registered or recorded during Financial Year 2016-17 is 31st May 2017.

