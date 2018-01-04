Time limit for installing HSNP extended till Feb.15

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Gujarat government has extended time limit of installing the ‘High Security Number Plates’ (HSNP)on the vehicles by one month. With this the vehicle owners will have to install the HSNP on or before the February 15th, 2018.

The decision was taken by a high level committee after a review, with a view to avert the difficulties of the drivers and prevention of taking undue advantages by the vested interest elements.

The state government has fixed the rates of the installing new HSNP – Rs. 89 for two & three-wheelers vehicles and Rs. 150 for four-wheelers.

Those who are not complying with the new HSNPs will face the stern legal actions. In case of dealers who are not complying there dealership could be cancelled,Transport Commissioner said. He added that a vast, state-wide network, consisting of RTO offices and dealers, has been set up to install the HSNPs

However, the Supreme Court has fixed the further hearing of the case on January 22nd and state will follow its directives then. But, the citizens are requested to install the HSNPs to abide the rules.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle