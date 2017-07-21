Time limit for intimation for composition levy for GST extended

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The finance ministry has extended the time limit for filing intimation for composition levy under Goods and Service Tax (GST)- form till august 16.

Meanwhile , till 18th July 2017, the total number of GSTIN registrations is 77,55,416.

No major problems have been reported post Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the field offices across the country Internet is not required for doing / conducting business. It would be required only for the purpose of filing of returns under GST. The Government has ensured that the return filing process is made convenient for all taxpayers by setting up help desks in every Commissionerate and by appointing GST Suvidha Providers.

This was stated by Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Finance in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

