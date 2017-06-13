Toll free no. for prohibition complaints in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

After a toll free access for complaints against corruption the Gujarat government has now introduced a toll free number and a mobile number for prohibition complaints. The government also announced a e-mail id [email protected] for complaints with the assurance that details of informer would be kept confidential.

Minister of state for home Pradipsinh Jadeja on Tuesday announced rules for prohibition and said that government would take help of social media to get public support for strict implementation. He said that a toll free number 14405 and a mobile number 9978934444 has been introduced for people to lodge complaints. Complaints can be registered on e-mail id or facebook page smc Gujarat.

The Gujarat Prohibition (Ammendment) Bill was passed in the Assembly this year and was passed by Governor in March. According to new rules those selling liquor would face 10 years of imprisonment and Rs. 5 lakh fine. Besides, people creating ruckus in inebriated state would face jail term upto three years.

Police officials found guilty in helping bootleggers would be punished with seven years RI and Rs.one lakh fine.

The minister said that more than 27,000 people have been arrested during last five and half months and country made liquor worth Rs. 51 lakh has been seized. Similarly, more than 8,000 cases have been registered and foreign made liquor worth Rs. 40 crore has been seized.

He claimed due to strict prohibition laws cases of domestic quarrels and suicides by women have decreased.

