Toll tax ends on Chhani road near Vadodara

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

There will be no toll tax on Chhani road on Ahmedabad- Vadodara highway. A overbridge was built on Chhani railway crossing in 2003 on BOT basis. Toll tax was imposed by the government to recover the cost of overbridge.

Now the period of BOT is over and the government has decided to make the overbrdige toll free for all vehicles, a government notification said. Earlier, two wheelers, three wheelers and tractors were given relief and no toll tax was levied on them.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle