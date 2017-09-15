TOP athletes to get stipend of Rs 50,000 PM

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The Government, accepting the recommendation of the Olympic Task Force headed by Abhinav Bindra, today took decision to give stipend of Rs 50,000 per month. The Government has selected 152 elites under Target Olympic Podium scheme. All the athletes will get benefit from this decision. The stipend will be paid with effect from 1st September, 2017.

The Olympic Task Force has recommended that stipend of Rs 50,000 per month be paid to the elite athletes preparing for Tokyo Olympic, Asian Games or Common Wealth Games to meet pocket expenses.

This decision was announced by the Minister of State (I/C) youth affairs and Sports Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore (Retd.) on social media platform as follows:

Rajyavardhan Rathore on Twitter: “MYAS @IndiaSports announces Rs 50k/month pocket allowance for 152 elite athletes preparing for Tokyo/CWG/Asian Games. Athletes first, always!”

Rajyavardhan Rathore on Twitter: “The allowance applies wef 1 Sep 2017 & is purely for pocket expenses of elite athletes. Committed to providing all resources to our champions”

Further, Government is getting in touch with all the athletes selected under TOP to get training & competition exposure plan and any further assistance required for preparation of prestigious competitions.

