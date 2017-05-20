Trade between India and Africa to double by next year

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of African Development Bank, Africa’s premier development financial institution, is very hopeful of growing trade and business relations between India and Africa. Interacting with media, he said that India is the fifth largest country investing in Africa, with investments over the past 20 years amounting to $54 billion, or 19.2% of Africa’s total Foreign Direct Investment. He is here for the five day Annual General Meeting of the Bank starting on Monday.

In 2016, bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $57 billion and numbers are expected to double by 2018 reaching $100 billion. From 2010 to 2015, Nigeria was India’s largest trading partner in Africa with $1.6 billion export-import volume, followed by South Africa with $1.1 billion, followed by Kenya and Mozambique.

Speaking on bilateral trade, Dr Akinwumi Adesina said that “India’s bilateral trade with Africa has risen significantly over the past few years. As I see it, Africa can and should export food to the world given the fact that we have 65% of the world’s unused arable land. Africa offers tremendous opportunities for business and development in agriculture, agro-processing. Putting Africa on the food export map of the world is in line with the theme of our 52nd Annual General meetings in Ahmedabad, ‘Transforming agriculture for wealth creation in Africa.”

Stating the purpose of hosting the AGM in India, Dr Akinwumi Adesina said, “Like India, the African continent, hasa rich and compelling diversity. Both India & Africa have a similar landscape, a colonial history, and comparable economic and demographic challenges. This is an enabler for both India and Africa to work together, forging winning partnerships to invest in power generation & energy, agro-aligned industrialisation and food processing. While doing so we can explore synergies that exist between infrastructure, regional integration, regulation of enterprises, generating employment, improving health and bringing in innovation. I envision great opportunities and prospects for collaboration with Indian partners and together we can transform lives of millions of people.”

The African Development Bank, Africa’s premier development financial institution, includes 54 regional member nations and 26 Non-Regional Members, is spearheading a simple yet transformational ‘High 5’ social development agenda to Light Up Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialise Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve The Quality of Life the People of Africa.’

The AGM, where key decisions about the Bank Group are made each year, is attended by Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors from the Bank’s 54 regional member countries (RMCs) and 26 non-regional member countries, and attracts more than 4,500 delegates representing multilateral finance institutions, development agencies, the private sector, non-governmental organizations.

