Trekking camp for mentally challenged

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

A team of mentally challenged from Ahmedabad will be trekking in the hilly terrain off Manali in Himachal Pradesh. This unique trekking expedition is part of silver jubilee celebrations of Ahmedabad based nonprofit organization, Navjeevan Charitable Trust which is engaged in training and rehabilitation of mentally challenged.

26 students of the Trust run Dr. Harikrushna Dahyabhai Swami School for Mentally Handicapped will go for ten day adventure trip tomorrow. They will be assisted by a team of 14 teachers, according to Nilesh Panchal camp coordinator who is principal of the school for the last 25 years. Parents and guardians of the students are also accompanying many.

Giving details of the trekking camp for the mentally challenged, Panchal said that these students were physically active and participated in several physical activities. For this, special trekking camp for the mentally challenged, parents and guardians have been asked to see that participants follow a set of exercises to prepare them for trekking.

Even in Manali these mentally challenged students will be gradually exposed to rigorous trekking. They will be taken to Jogini water fall (11,000 Ft) and Rani Sui Snow point after four days of acclimatization there. Though this expedition is first for the Navjeevan Trust, it is fully assisted by teachers of Ahmedabad based Penguin Nature Foundation which is conducting adventure expeditions for last 30 years.

Sachin Shah of the Penguin Nature Foundation said that the Foundation had conducted a trekking camp for members of Ahmedabad Blind Men Associations couple of years back. Foundation has provided camp facilities at a very economical rate, Panchal of the Trust said. The students are of age between seven years and 25 years.

Earlier this year, the Trust had taken 100 students on a trip of Mumbai by Air.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)