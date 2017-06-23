Tripada school to celebrate golden jubilee of its Rathyatra

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

‘Tripada Education Trust (TET)’ will celebrate golden jubilee of its “Bal Rath Yatra”. The trust organizes Rathyatra every year in the western area of the city. The trust will organize Rathyatra in association with Sola Bhagwat Vidyapith.

Archit L Bhatt, the Managing Trustee of Tripada Education Trust siad that, “as it is the golden jubilee year for our Bal Rath Yatra, we are trying to make the 2017’s celebration as grand as possible for all. 15 renowned delegates from different sectors with few well-known Institutions are going to be a part of it this time.

The Bal Rath Yatra will depart from Nilkanth Mahadev Temple, Rannapark at 7:00 a.m. right after the traditional ‘Maha Aarti and Pooja’ at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.” It will cover the places like Menarava Hall, K K Nagar Raod, Vir Dairy, Rannapark, Mangalmurty Appt, Mirambica School, Ankur, Pragatinagar, Tripada Day School, Tripada International School and will be back at its origin point at 12:00 noon.”

The Bal Rath Yatra event is organized fully by more than 2800 students of Tripada School along with their teachers and staff members. The Rath Yatra will have a main ‘Rath’ of Lord Jagannatha, his sister Shubhadra and Brother Balram with other 10 decorated Trucks, 5 Tractors, 5 Camel carts and students’ band of Tripada Schools. The students have prepared and will perform acts like Garba, Judo-Karate, Yoga Postures, Malkham etc. on their Rath Yatra route. The ‘Prashad’ will have approx 200 kg including 80 kg of Mung (Sprouts), 60 kg of Jamoon Fruit and 60 kg of Cucumber.

Trustee of sola Bhagwat ‘Shree Bhagwat Rushiji’ will have a Satsang followed by which there will be the felicitation of the guests and saints on the eve of Rathyatra.

