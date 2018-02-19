Trudeau says women face discrimination

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that we as a society are under-performing as women are not being given an opportunity to contribute to their full potential.

We cannot have a successful society or economy if you have 50 per cent of population not contributing as fully as they should,” he said. As a man in business and politics, I had lots of advantage but I didn’t go near discrimination, sexism, superficiality and judgement that women go through daily”. “Any comments about how a man looks isn’t even an eyelash worth of the systemic discrimination women face.

The Canadian PM made the remark while interacting with students at IIM Ahmedabad. He added that he was “proud to be part of a gender-balanced cabinet.”

The new reality of the 21st century is going to be more and more heterogeneous community and society, and the biggest challenge we are going to have as species is doing something that India and Canada have done fairly well- that is to understand how differences can become a source of strength,” he said.

Earlier he arrived at Ahmedabad airport and was given a warm welcome. From there he headed straight to Sabarmati Ashram. Trudeau garlanded the statue of Gandhiji and wrote his observations in the visitors’ book describing the ashram as “a beautiful place of peace, humility and truth that is as relevant today as it ever was.”

He visited Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle