Trump tightens H-1 visa rules

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

There is some bad news for Indians dreaming of staying in Uncle Sam’s land. The trump administration with its promise of “American first” is toughening rules for renewal of H-1B and L-1 visas which are highly popular among IT professionals.

Till now the renewal was easy with visas automatically being extended after 3 years. Now the applicant will have to apply for reissuance which will mean the application will be taken along with the fresh applicants of H-1B, and go through the entire process again.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields. Under the H-1B visa programme, US-based companies hire highly skilled foreign workers, up to a maximum of 85,000 a year. Of these 65,000 are hired from abroad and 20,000 from foreign nationals studying in the US.

This will impact Indian software companies that have a large number of Indian professionals working in the US. An L-1 visa is an intercompany visa which is usually renewed every year and is not part of the lottery system like H-1B. But even this will be scrutinised now by the Trump administration.

Immigration experts say H-1B visa holders coming from India make up 70.9 of all beneficiaries. Outplacement firms in India like Infosys could also be hurt by the new rules. The announcement this week comes after Indian’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj recently told U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that the United States must not make any decision adversely impacting Indian people.

