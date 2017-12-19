Two BJP candidates win with over lakh votes

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Two BJP candidates have won with over one lakh votes in the elections, they are Bhupendra Patel from Ghatlodiya in Ahmedabad and Jhankhna Patel from Choraysi seat in Surat district.

According to figures released by Election Commission Bhupendrabhai polled 1,75,652 votes and his nearest candidate of Congress Shashikant Vasudeo got 57,902 votes. The difference is 1,17,500!.

Jhankhna got 1,73,882 votes and Congress candidate Yogesh Patel got 63063 votes. The difference is 1,10,819.

