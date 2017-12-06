Two day CA students conference from Friday

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad chapter of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has organized a two day students conference in the city where experts would dwell on various subjects ranging to GST to RERA. The conference will begin on Friday.

The theme of the conference is ‘nurturing values and integrity’, chairman of Ahmedabad branch Chintan Patel said. Chairman Board of studies ICAI Atul Kumar Gupta, vice chairman Mangesh Kinare, Past president of ICAI Sunil Talati, and other experts will deliver lectures on various topics like direct taxation, black money controlling, acquisitions and mergers, cyber frauds and crimes, start-ups and others.

There will be interaction and open house session for students. Students will present papers on different topics and experts will evaluate them. Papers of 18 students will be presented in the conference.

