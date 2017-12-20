Two- day mega summit of CAs in city

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad branch of Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has organised a two day mega Summit 2017 in the city on Fri-Sat.

The theme of the summit is “Be The Change”. Experts from all over the countries would dwell on various topics like recent changes in international taxation, audit documentation, benami property and of course GST. Dr Subramanian Swamy will be Key note speaker and he will deliver his speech on the topic “Indian Economy & the way forward”.

Giving details about the conference, CA Chintan Patel, Chairman, Ahmedabad branch of WIRC of ICAI and Conference Director said there will be panel discussion on India Investment Outlook.

More than 100 CA from all over the country are expected to participate in the two-day seminar. He further said “The Mega Summit 2017 will have eminent faculties like Dr Girish Ahuja, CA Gautam Nayak, CA Rashmin Sanghvi, Adv.K.Vaitheeswaran, CA Rakesh Agarwal, CA Khushroo Panthkey and more.

