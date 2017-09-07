Two MICA students drown in Goa

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Two students of Ahmedabad’s MICA drowned at the Candolim beach in Goa during the wee hours on Thursday. Six students had gone to the beach around 3 am and two of them drowned.

A release by MICA said that Anuja Susan Paul and Gurram Chenchu Sai Jnaneswar, who were a part of the Crafting Creative Communication (CCC) batch, were on a five-day field trip to Goa.

“At around 3 am, a group of six students decided to go to Candolim beach. Unfortunately, two of them drowned and lost their lives. MICA’s Leadership Team is in touch with their families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and the two departed souls,’ according to MICA press release.

The group left on September 4 and were to return on September 9. Two faculty members were accompanying them. One of the students is from Nellore and the other is from Bangalore. The bodies will be taken to their respective homes from Goa.

