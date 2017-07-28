Two more Congress MLAs resign

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Two more Congress MLAs resigned from Assembly today. They are Chhana Chaudhary MLA from Vansada and Mansinh Chauhan MLA from Balasinor. Three MLAs had resigned from the party yesterday.

Party whip Balwant Rajput who was MLA from Siddhpur, Viramgam MLA Dr. Tejashree Patel and Vijapur MLA P I Patel had resigned from Assembly and joined BJP yesterday.

Balwant Rajput, Congress whip in the state Assembly who resigned as MLA and joined BJP yesterday filed nomination for Rajya Sabha as BJP candidate today. He is the third candidate BJP has fielded for Rajya Sabha. The two other candidates are party president Amit Shah and union minister Smriti Irani.

Shankarsinh Vaghela had quit as leader of opposition and from Congress last week. He would quit after Rajya Sabha elections as he wants to cast vote for Congress candidate Ahmed Patel.

With this Congress has lost six MLAs while the Assembly elections are due in November end.

More resignations are expected in coming days posing a serious threat to the election of Ahmed Patel to Rajya Sabha scheduled for August 8. Patel needs 46 votes to win. Congress had 57 seats in the House of 182. With the resignation of three it has been reduced to 54. Election is to be held for three seats.

