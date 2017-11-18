Two more Patidar leaders join BJP

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

In a blow to Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) two more members joined ruling BJP on Saturday. Amrish and Ketan Patel both former convenors and aides of Hardik Patel joined BJP today. Both are facing sedition cases.

Amrish and Ketan both had played a significant role in Patidar quota stir in 2015 and cases were spalled against them. Though surprisingly Amrish has not been arrested yet. He with his supporters joined BJP in the presence of union minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Ketan Patel who joined the saffron party today had turned a state witness against the agitation. His joining BJP was a mere formality. It may be noted that ruling BJP has managed to break the core team of PAAS. On Friday Chirage Patel, one of the trusted aides of Harik joined BJP. Earlier Reshma Patel and Varun Patel had joined BJP camp.

