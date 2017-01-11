Two MoUs for biggest oil refineries in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Two MoUs for settimg up largest oil refineries in Jamnagar were the highlights of the second day of 8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit which saw about 1,585 MoUs being signed.

Giving details deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that 133 MoUs of investment ranging from Rs.1,000 to Rs.4,500 crore were signed. In addition about 50 MoUs of investment above Rs.4,000 crore were signed.

He said that two Russian companies have entered into agreement for setting up biggest oil refineries in Jamnagar. One of the MoU is with Reliance and another one is with Essar.

Leading tyre manufacturer MRF has signed an agreement with GIDC for setting up tyre manufacturing plant at Vaghara in Bharuch district. The plant would be set up at the cost of Rs.4,500 crore and its capacity would be one million tyres per month. It would provide employment to about 2,500 persons, Patel said.

One of the interesting MoU was with Amazon which inked a pact for tribal entrepreneurs to directly sell their products. It will also train them. The product portfolio that will be listed include products like bamboo crafts, Warli painting, Pithora painting, Bhada painting, clay craft, minor forest produces (like honey, musli and tamarind), herbal medicines, embroidery items and tribal food items.

Welspun group committed for investment of Rs.4,000 crore on three large textile projects in the state. Patel said that Ra.5,022 crore worth MoUs were signed in bio-technology field while Information technology attracted Rs.1,600 crore MoUs.

