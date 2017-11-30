Two Pak boats seized from Kutch

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday nabbed two Pakistani boats with 15 people aboard from the Indian waters in Arabian sea adjoining Jakhau coast of Kutch district in Gujarat.

The boats namely “Al Najab” and “Al Siddique”,were operating with all Pakistani nationals crew. The last port of call of these boats was Karachi in Pakistan.

Both Fishing boats alongwith 15 crew are being escorted to Jakhau for handing over of the Boat and crew to local Marine Police, for further investigation.

The Indian Coast Guard, keeping in view forthcoming elections in Gujarat has intensified patrolling and surveillance in the area. 24×7 presence of ships is maintained with surveillance further augmented by Coast Guard Aircrafts.

Senior officer of ICG Ajay Chaturvedi confirmed the seizure of two Pakistani boats with 15 people. He said that the interrogation was on and he could not say at this juncture as to whether they were fishermen or not.

‘They were being interrogated,’ he said adding that he would divulge more details later.

