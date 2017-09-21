Ujjivan SFB starts operations in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network

With the launch of two branches in Ahmedabad, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. today announced the commencement of its banking operations in Gujarat. It will open two branches in Vadodara on Friday.

Talking to media Samit Ghosh, MD & CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd said that At Ujjivan SFB, we are striving towards making banking more seamless and accessible for our customers and hence we have invested significantly on technology and digitization. Ujjivan SFB is offering savings bank account with no charges for minimum balance.

Additionally, he said we are providing a whole host of benefits such as doorstep banking, mobile, internet and phone banking, access to biometric ATMs and Aadhar enabled debit cards.Aadhar enabled KYC facilitates instant account opening in 30 minutes using biometric authentication on a hand-held device.The device can also be used for cash deposits, withdrawals and fund transfers at the customer’s doorstep.

The customers of Ujjivan SFB will have unlimited access to ATM transactions on Ujjivan’s ATM network and a total of six free transactions on other bank’s ATM networks, making this one of the highest free transactions offered currently.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank commenced its banking operations in February 2017 with pilot branches in Bengaluru. Today, with 73 branches, Ujjivan SFB has established its presence across Gujarat, Maharashtra, New Delhi, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh,Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Pondicherry.

Ujjivan has been operating in Ahmedabad since June 2014 with 3 active branches. These branches caterto over21,400 customers in the city. The existing microfinance customers would soon be on-boarded as bank customers. The process of on-boarding over 4200 existing customers has already been initiated, while the transition for the rest will take place in a phased manner.

Ujjivan is present across 14 districts in Gujarat with 30 branches, catering to over 1.8 lakh customers.

