Unhygienic food in Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Health Department of Rajkot Municipal Corporation today raided Jaddu’s Food Field, restaurant of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and found stale and rotten food. The food was seized and a notice has been issued to the restaurant which is run by his sister Nayanaba Aniruddhsinh Jadeja. This was one of half a dozen leading restaurants where the civic body conducted search today.

Jadeja had set up this restaurant in 2012 and it is based on theme of cricket. It claims to offer lip smacking Mexican, Chinese and Thai food. The raid was conducted by a team led by Deputy Health Officer Dr. P P Rathod.

For the past five days the Rajkot Municipal Corporation has launched a drive against restaurants and by now more than two dozen restaurants have been served notice for stale food and unhygienic conditions.

McDonald and Verona Italica were among the prominent restaurants the health department raided.

Interestingly, this is the second time that Jadeja’s restaurant Jaddu’s Food Field has hit headlines. Earlier in December last, it was illegal construction of the restaurant that had become a center of controversy.

