Upto 69 percent reduction in prices of knee implants

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The Government has fixed the ceiling prices of orthopaedic implants used in knee surgeries from today”, Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs, ShriAnanthkumar, said. The government has doen reduction from 59 to 69 percent which will benefit lakhs of patients all over the country.

Besides the savings would be around Rs. 1,500 crore, he added. It is a step to prevent Unethical Profiteering and ensure Affordable and Quality Healthcare he said. There was huge margin in trade which was found to be unreasonable and in a way unethical ‘profiteering’. The NPPA, while fixing the ceiling prices, has kept all the new technology implants in mind and prices have been fixed accordingly, which are as follows:

Type of Knee Implant Average MRP Earlier (Rupees) Average Price Reduction New Ceiling Price and MRP* (Rupees) Cobalt Chromium(most widely used) 1,58,324 65% 54,720 Special Metal like Titanium & Oxidized Zirconium 2,49,251 69% 76,600 High Flexibility Implant 1,81,728 69% 56,490 Revision Implants 2,76,869 59% 1,13,950 SpecialisedImplants for Cancer &Tumour Company specific prices; to be fixed by NPPA at Rs. 1,13,950

*Companies will print the MRP by adding GST on these ceiling prices

The minister said that it is estimated by World Health Organization (WHO)that by 2020, osteoarthritis is going to be the fourth largest cause of immobility in the world. India has about 1.2 to 1.5 crore orthopaedic patients who require orthopaedic implant surgery. Most of the diagnosed people requiring knee surgery are not able to afford because of very high cost. Government is reforming this state of affairs putting a ceiling on knee implants from today. He added that all complaints of overcharging would be strictly monitored and the overcharged amount would be recovered from erring parties with an interest of 18% over it. The Government might also consider cancelling of licenses and initiate criminal proceedings against stakeholders engaged in unethical profiteering.

