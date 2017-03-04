US suspends premium H1B visas

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The US government has temporarily suspended issuing premium H1B visas with effect from April 3, 2017. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) notification, however, said the pending applications for premium H1B visas and the ones filed before April 3 will be processed. This suspension may last up to 6 months.

“The temporary suspension applies to all H1B petitions filed on or after April 3, 2017. Since FY18 cap-subject H1B petitions cannot be filed before April 3, 2017, this suspension will apply to all petitions filed for the FY18 H-1B regular cap and master’s advanced degree cap exemption,” noted in the USCIS ruling.

Indian IT services firms send thousands of their employees to work on projects on-site with H1B visa and a large chunk of those applications are applied in the premium category because of shortage of time for certain works.

Even though all non-immigrant (H1B) premium visa applications, the US government will allow expedition of regular application on condition of emergency situations, humanitarian reasons or severe financial loss to a company or person.

“While premium processing is suspended, petitioners may submit a request to expedite an H-1B petition if they meet the criteria on the Expedite Criteria webpage. It is the petitioner’s responsibility to demonstrate that they meet at least one of the expedite criteria, and we encourage petitioners to submit documentary evidence to support their expedite request,” noted USCIS.

