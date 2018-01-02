Vadtal to be included in Gujarat pavitra yatra dhams list

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Vadtal pilgrimage centre, of the Swaminarayan sect, would be included in the list of Pavitra Yatra Dhams of the state, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced here today.

The CM was speaking during his visit to Shri Harikrishna Maharaj and other deities at Vadtal for participating in Satsang Sabha on the full moon day of Indian month of Pousa. He had visited the Vadtal Yatra Dham before the just concluded State Assembly elections also to seek blessings of the religious heads for victory.

He released the inaugural issue of English magazine for religious preaching. He also laid the foundation stone of Bus Station to be built with the support of Vadtal Temple Trust.

Rupani was honoured with the title of Satsang Ratna. The centre’s head presented a copy of the original Shiksha Pratilipi. He was weighed in Magas as Prasad to be distributed to children as nutritious food.

Nautamswami thanked former Chief Ministers Keshubhai Patel and Narendra Modi for facilitating physical infrastructure at Yatra Dham for the pilgrims.

