Vaghela had unreasonable demands: Gehlot

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

AICC general secretary and in-charge Gujarat affairs Ashok Ghelot today said that Shankarsinh Vaghela who last week quit Congress had unreasonable demands which could not be accepted any political party.

Talking to newsmen, he said that Vaghela had three main demands. He made this statement in reply to a question from a journalist about the reason for Vaghela quitting Congress. Vaghela had said that he was quitting because the party did not pay any heed to his suggestions. He however never spelled out his suggestions.

Ghelot said that Vaghela wanted him to be declared as Congress face for Gujarat Chief Minister in the coming assembly elections. Other demand was to replace state Congress chief Bharat Solanki and the third demand was distribution of all tickets by him.

In reply to another question, Ghelot said that there were all possibilities of Shankarsinh being under pressure of CBI and ED cases against him by the Modi government. He said otherwise such demands could not be accepted by a mature and seasoned politician like Vaghela.

He said that Congress would stand by Vaghela in case of any harassment by Modi government.

He parried all questions about party action against MLAs who cross voted in President of India elections. 11 Congress MLAs had voted for BJP candidate.

(For News in Hindi read our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle)