Vaghela hits back at Gehlot, demands withdrawal of his statement

Taking a serious exception to the statement of Ashok Gehlot, senior politician Shankarsinh Vaghela today demanded that Gehlot should immediately withdraw statement defaming him.

Vaghela, who has resigned from the post of president of Congress Legislature Party, warned AICC general secretary and in charge Gujarat affairs Gehlot against crossing limits of public decency and also set the deadline for the withdrawal, before Rajya Sabha election scheduled for August 8.

He said that he had decided to resign from Assembly after Rajya Sabha elections so that he could vote for Ahmed Patel for whom he had great love and regard. He said that he had known Ahmed Patel. “I have known Ahmedbhai since 1977 and Ahmedbhai has always been very friendly and cooperative with me”, he said. If Gehlot does not withdraw his statement, I would resign from Assembly before RS election, he said that this was now a condition.

Referring to the statement of Gehlot, Vaghela said that there was no case of ED against him and the CBI case against him was closed as the CBI did not find anything against him. He said that Gehlot could ask for reopening of the file.

Regarding change in the PCC Chief Bharatsinh Solanki, he said that this was not his demand but number of party leaders wanted to change him. He said that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had asked him if PCC chief should be changed. In reply to this he had suggested change. In fact I acted as a spokesperson of the views of many leaders who wanted change.

Vaghela revealed that at one point the party had decided to replace him by an OBC leader. But somehow, he said, the decision to change him was changed overnight. He claimed that Gujarat in charge Gehlot also wanted Bharatsinh to be replaced. Vaghela refused to reveal the name of OBC leader selected by the party to replace Bharatsinh.

He said that he had quit party but not politics. He announced that he would not contest coming Assembly elections. In reply to a question about possibility of cross voting in RS elections, he said that it was a matter of Congress and he was not with the party. He, however, reiterated his demand that Congress should ask rebel party MLAs as to why they cross vote.

