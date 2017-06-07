Vaghela is not unhappy claims Solanki

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Gujarat Congress President Bharatisnh Solanki on Wednesday met Leader of opposition Shankersinh Vaghela at latter’s residence and apprised him of the meeting he had with party high command in New Delhi.

Solanki said that there was no difference of opinion between them and they would fight unitedly in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

When asked about Vaghela’s rumoured unhappiness over the sudden announcement of repeating candidates, Solanki said he did not get any such feeling from Vaghela’s side.

“I have not noticed any such unhappiness during our meeting today. We had a very good talk over tea. There is absolutely no problem between us,” the state party chief told reporters.

“Vaghela is the Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, while I am the state party president. Thus, we both are working to strengthen the party and ensure our victory in the next election,” Solanki said.

Vaghela had also last month dismissed rumours of differences with Solanki.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle