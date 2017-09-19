Vaghela launches new political front Janvikalp in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network Ahmedabad

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela today announced his support to a newly formed group Jan Vikalp which will contest Assembly elections this year. Though, he reiterated that he would not contest elections, his one hour long media interaction made it clear that the leader, who quit Congress recently, was very much in the race of chief ministership of Gujarat.

The very fact that Vaghela invited media and his assertions that it was a myth that Gujarat was not for third force in politics made it once again clear that Vaghela was very much keen to be active in political field and was aspirant for the post of Chief Minister. He described Congress a dead party and said that BJP would follow the same path as it had lost connectivity with people. He said emergence of AAP in Delhi was a good example of third alternative in the politics of Delhi dominated by Congress and BJP.

Vaghela will launch a formal awareness programme for the front on the first day of Navratri on Thursday by taking up a yatra of religious places of north Gujarat which include Mahudi, Ambaji and Mira Datar.

Vaghela who was leader of Congress Legislature Party recently quit Congress amidst controversy that he wanted to be declared as Congress candidate for the post of Chief Minister. While quitting Congress fortnight before the Rajya Sabha elections he had announced that he would not join any party, but he was not quitting politics.

At today’s conference he said that jan vikalp a group of young professionals had done a detailed survey of images of state leaders from Bharat Solanki of Congress to Jitu Vaghani of BJP and found that people found him (Vaghela) to be most suitable for the post of Chief Minister. In the same breath he said that these young professionals asked him to guide them as they energy and enthusiasm but they lacked experience of administration.

Vaghela said that Jan Vikalp would be a front of likeminded people committed to the cause of people. To a question Vaghela did not elaborate the results of the survey conducted by Jan Vikalp nor did he define likemindedness. He said unemployment, condition of women workers engaged in work like mid day meal and anganwadi were the major areas where people were feeling frustrated.

Saying his “approach” to the front will be positive, he said, “I will not criticise Modi or Shah, but will criticise the BJP government in the state. Similarly, I will not criticise Sonia either.”

Vaghela, who had masterminded a revolt in Congress last month, said the people were fed up with the BJP and the Congress, and were desperate for an alternative.

“I had offered the Congress that I could get not less than 90 seats if I am given a free hand, but well,” Vaghela said, adding that people now want change but don’t see the Congress offering that.



