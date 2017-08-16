Vaghela resigns as MLA in presence of CM

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Rebel Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela today resigned as member of legislative Assembly in the presence of Chief Minister and other ministers. Still Vaghela popularly known as Bapu claimed that he was not joining any party but will work for the development of the state!!

“I was contemplating to resign as MLA for some time. I had a meeting with people in my constituency, Kapadvanj, and after informing them, I resigned as MLA today,” he said. Vaghela had quit Congress before Rajya Sabha elections and he and his 7 supporter MLAs voted against Congress candidate Ahmed Patel.

After submitting his resignation he thanked CM, deputy Nitin Patel and others who were present and giving him moral support. He said that he was still active in politics and will not retire.

After disassociating himself from the Congress on July 21, Vaghela had also given resignation from the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly. He claimed that he had warned the party high command about the possibility of cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls but no action was taken on that. Vaghela had joined Congress two decades ago after leaving BJP.

